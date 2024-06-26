Green Day playing ﻿'Good Morning America' ﻿Summer Concert Series

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Green Day isn't waiting until September ends to wake you up.

The "American Idiot" trio will be performing bright and early as part of the 2024 Good Morning America Summer Concert Series. They'll take the stage at New York City's Central Park on July 26.

Ticket requests will open starting Wednesday at noon ET.

Other GMA Summer Concert Series performers include Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown and G-Eazy. For the full schedule, visit GoodMorningAmerica.com.

Good Morning America airs weekdays at 7 a.m. ET on ABC.

Following their GMA performance, Green Day will launch the U.S. leg of their 2024 world tour July 29 in Washington, D.C.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!