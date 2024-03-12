Green Day to perform in South Africa for the first time

They've been around since the late '80s and have toured the world, but for some reason, Green Day has never gone to South Africa — until now.

"Rocking all the way to the other side of the world," the band wrote on Instagram. "South Africa, we'll see you for the first time EVER to headline @calabashsouthafrica in Johannesburg + Cape Town next January!! Tickets on sale Friday @ 9am."

The Calabash South Africa festival takes place January 19 in Johannesburg and January 23, 2025, in Cape Town. The Offspring is also on the bill.

Green Day will be performing from the end of May through the end of June in Europe and the U.K. Starting July 19, they'll bring their Saviors tour to North America. Those shows wrap up in September; the South African dates are the band's first announced for 2025.

In other overseas festival news, Arcade Fire will be headlining Australia's Splendour In the Grass festival on July 21.

