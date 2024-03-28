Green Day to perform at Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance concert

Green Day is performing during the upcoming Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance concert, co-hosted by United Nations Human Rights and the Recording Academy.

The show will take place April 2 in San Francisco, and aims to raise awareness for "human rights-based approaches and solutions to climate change and the suffering it causes." Green Day will also be recognized for their "long-standing commitment to social justice and environmental causes."

"As world renowned artists and activists, Green Day continues to leverage its major influence and platform to bring awareness to the impact of climate change on the people and the environment," says Volker Türk, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights.

"Don't be an Idiot, you won't want to miss this one," Green Day adds.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29, at noon PT.

Green Day will launch a U.S. stadium tour in July in support of their new album, Saviors. They'll also be playing their albums Dookie and American Idiot in full each night to celebrate their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

