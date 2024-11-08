Green Day, Pearl Jam & more nominated for 2025 Grammys

The nominations for the 2025 Grammys were announced Friday. Here's who's nominated in the rock categories:

Best Rock Album:

Pearl Jam -- Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones -- Hackney Diamonds

Green Day -- Saviors

Jack White -- No Name

The Black Crowes -- Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. -- Romance

IDLES -- TANGK

Best Rock Song:

The Black Keys -- "Beautiful People (Stay High)"

St. Vincent -- "Broken Man"

Pearl Jam -- "Dark Matter"

Green Day -- "Dilemma"

IDLES -- "Gift Horse"

Best Rock Performance:

The Beatles -- "Now and Then"

The Black Keys -- "Beautiful People (Stay High)"

Green Day -- "The American Dream Is Killing Me"

IDLES -- "Gift Horse"

Pearl Jam -- "Dark Matter"

St. Vincent -- "Broken Man"

Best Alternative Music Performance:

Cage the Elephant -- "Neon Pill"

St. Vincent -- "Flea"

Fontaines D.C. -- "Starburster"

Kim Gordon -- "Bye Bye"

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds -- "Song of the Lake"

Best Alternative Music Album:

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds -- Wild God

Clairo -- Charm

Kim Gordon -- The Collective

Brittany Howard -- What Now

St. Vincent -- All Born Screaming

Best Metal Performance:

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne -- "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)"

Judas Priest -- "Crown of Thorns"

Knocked Loose feat. Poppy -- "Suffocate"

Metallica -- "Screaming Suicide"

Spiritbox -- "Cellar Door"

In the big four main categories, Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" was nominated for Song and Record of the Year, while her album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is up for Album of the Year. Record of the Year also includes what's called the final Beatles song, "Now and Then."

Also nominated are Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' Challengers soundtrack for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

The 2025 Grammys will air live from Los Angeles Feb. 2 on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.