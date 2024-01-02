Green Day, Judas Priest & Sum 41's farewell among new albums dropping in 2024

With 2023 officially in the rearview mirror, it's now time to start looking forward to all the exciting music 2024 has to offer.

Green Day will kick off the new year with Saviors, due out January 19. The follow-up to 2020's Father of All... marks the 14th full-length record from the punk trio and includes the lead single "The American Dream Is Killing Me," as well as the tracks "Look Ma, No Brains!" and "Dilemma."

Things will get heavy a couple months later with Judas Priest's Invincible Shield, arriving March 8. The metal vets previewed the upcoming record, their 19th studio effort and their first in six years, with the songs "Panic Attack" and "Trial By Fire."

In the spring, we'll get Heaven :x: Hell, the farewell record from Sum 41, who are disbanding after a final tour. The double album will be released on March 29, and is divided into the pop-punk Heaven side and the metal-influenced Hell side.

2024 also promises the sophomore effort from the Radiohead offshoot The Smile, Wall of Eyes, set to drop January 26, and the self-titled fourth album from Jack Antonoff's Bleachers, due out March 8. You can also expect new solo albums from a number of classic rock veterans: ex-Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars' The Other Side of Mars arrives February 23, while Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson will release The Mandrake Project on March 1.

Here is a selection of new albums confirmed to be released in 2024:

January 19

Green Day, Saviors

Sleater-Kinney, Little Rope

January 26

Alkaline Trio, Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs

The Smile, Wall of Eyes

Static-X, Project Regeneration, Vol. 2

February 2

Brittany Howard, What Now

J Mascis, What Do We Do Now

The Last Dinner Party, Prelude to Ecstasy

February 16

Laura Jane Grace, Hole in My Head

Steve Hackett, The Circus and the Nightwhale

February 23

Ace Frehley, 10,000 Volts

I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME, GLOOM DIVISION

MGMT, Loss of Life

Mick Mars, The Other Side of Mars

March 1

Bruce Dickinson, The Mandrake Project

Ministry, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES

New Years Day, Half Black Heart

March 8

Bleachers, Bleachers

The Jesus and Mary Chain, Glasgow Eyes

Judas Priest, Invincible Shield

The Libertines, All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade

March 15

Lenny Kravitz, Blue Electric Light

Scott Stapp, Higher Power

March 29

Sum 41, Heaven :x: Hell

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.