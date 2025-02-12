Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Noah Kahan headlining 2025 Oceans Calling festival

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Noah Kahan are headlining the 2025 Oceans Calling festival, taking place Sept. 26-28 in Ocean City, Maryland.

The bill also includes Weezer, Lenny Kravitz, The Black Crowes, Vampire Weekend, Cake, Live, Spin Doctors, Good Charlotte, Modest Mouse, Jack's Mannequin, Collective Soul, Franz Ferdinand, Devo, Vance Joy, Blind Melon and the reunited Fountains of Wayne and 4 Non Blondes.

A presale begins Friday at 10 a.m. ET before tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit OceansCallingFestival.com.

