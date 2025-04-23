Green Day, blink-182, Weezer headlining 2025 Riot Fest

GREEN DAY ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Green Day, blink-182 and Weezer are headlining the 2025 Riot Fest, taking place Sept. 19-21 in Chicago.

The bill also includes Jack White, Sex Pistols with Frank Carter, Alkaline Trio, All Time Low, the reunited Rilo Kiley, The Beach Boys, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, The Pogues, The Front Bottoms, James, Hanson, The Linda Lindas, InhalerBuzzcocks and Marky Ramone.

The festival will mark the 20th anniversary of Riot Fest, which began in 2005.

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit RiotFest.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!