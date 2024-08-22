Green Day announces coffee collaboration with 7-Eleven

Green Day has brewed up another coffee collaboration.

After announcing an American Idiot-themed Keurig kit, the punk outfit is teaming up with 7-Eleven to offer an exclusive blend of the band's Punk Bunny Coffee brand.

The beverage celebrates what 7-Eleven exec Dennis Phelps says is the "60th anniversary of 7-Eleven as the first national retailer to offer freshly brewed coffee in to-go cups, making us the OG To-Go coffee destination."

"What better way to celebrate than by teaming up with Punk Bunny to bring new and exclusive coffee options to our customers and offering a one-of-a-kind coffee experience?" Phelps adds.

The Green Day Anniversary Blend will be available at 7-Eleven locations, and in Speedway and Stripes stores, starting Aug. 28. A special launch event will be held at the 7-Eleven at 800 6th Ave. in New York City on Aug. 28 at 8 a.m. ET. The first 50 people in line will win free 7-Eleven coffee for 711 days and a "semi-permanent" Punk Bunny-themed tattoo.

Green Day, meanwhile, is celebrating their own anniversaries on their current U.S. tour, during which they're playing Dookie and American Idiot in honor of the albums turning 30 and 20, respectively.

