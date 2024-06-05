Green Day announces collaboration with Dickies

GREEN DAY ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Green Day has announced a collaboration with apparel brand Dickies.

The line includes a T-shirt, hoodie, work jacket and coveralls, and celebrates the 30th anniversary of Billie Joe Armstrong and company's 1994 album, Dookie.

"We've all rocked Dickies as long as we can remember, so teaming up with them to honor 30 years of Dookie is pretty rad!" Green Day says.

For more info, visit Dickies.com/green-day.

You can rock your Green Day Dickies on their upcoming U.S. tour, which launches in July. They'll be supporting their new album, Saviors, as well as playing Dookie and 2004's American Idiot in full.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!