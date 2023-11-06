Green Day adds London & Milan dates to Hella Tiny tour

Green Day has added two more intimate European shows to their Hella Tiny tour.

The "American Idiot" trio will play club dates in Milan and London on November 7 and November 10, respectively. Both venues hold less than 2,000 people.

For ticket info, visit GreenDay.com.

Green Day recently played similarly sized concerts in Las Vegas and Paris. They'll headline much bigger venues on their 2024 stadium tour, which launches in the U.S. in July.

The 2024 tour will support Green Day's upcoming album, Saviors, due out January 19, and celebrate the 20th and 30th anniversaries of their 2004 and 1994 albums, American Idiot and Dookie, respectively.

