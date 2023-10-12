Green Day adds more personal guitars & gear to reopened Reverb shop

Green Day is reopening the band's Reverb shop.

After first teaming up with them in 2019, Billie Joe Armstrong and company have reunited with the online gear marketplace to sell various personal instruments, including the Gretsch Electromatic guitar seen in the "Back in the USA" video.

Other items available include Armstrong's 1956 Gibson Les Paul Jr. and Fender Bullet Deluxe guitars, which he's used to practice on tour buses and hotels.

The shop will open on October 18. If you sign up for email updates, you'll be entered to win a unique prototype of Armstrong's signature Les Paul Jr. guitar.

For more info, visit Reverb.com.

Green Day, meanwhile, just released a 30th anniversary reissue of their breakout 1994 album, Dookie, in September. They've also launched a website, TheAmericanDreamIsKillingMe.com, which teases something happening on October 24.

