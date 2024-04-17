"Grateful" Scott Stapp excited to play for a "whole new demographic of fans" with Creed reunion

Nine months after announcing their reunion, Creed will finally play their first shows back together on the Summer of '99 concert cruise, launching Thursday, April 18.

In those nine months, what has happened can only be described as a Creed-aissance — the band's hit "Higher" helped inspire the Texas Rangers' 2023 World Series run, front man Scott Stapp and guitarist Mark Tremonti starred in a Super Bowl commercial, and they got a shout-out from one of music's biggest stars, SZA. In between all that, Creed announced full tours for the summer and the fall.

Speaking with ABC Audio about the response to the reunion, Stapp shares, "It's all been my favorite part."

"It's just been so positive," he says.

In returning to the stage with Creed, which hasn't performed live in over 10 years, Stapp says he's "looking forward to really having a good time with the guys and reconnecting with the Creed fanbase."

Stapp's also excited to see new Creed fans in the crowd who "have never seen us before because either they were in their early teens or just didn't get to see us when we split or had the reunion last time." He notes that factors including social media have brought a "whole new demographic of fans" to Creed.

"It's rare that a band can keep connecting with generation after generation," Stapp says. "We've got three, now, generations of Creed fans out there, and that's just a gift. And I'm so grateful for it."

