Grandpa Stapp: Creed frontman's son welcomes first child

In addition to releasing his new Higher Power solo album, Scott Stapp now has a new family role.

The 50-year-old Creed frontman tells People that he's become a grandfather. His son Jagger's first kid, a boy named Cash, was born in September.

"I have a beautiful, beautiful grandson," Stapp shares. "I don't feel like a grandpa! I look at myself and I’m like, when I was a kid, grandpas had gray hair and a cane. So maybe it’s the food and the vitamins and everything else we've learned on how to better take care of ourselves. But a grandpa I am. And a proud one at that."

Jagger is Stapp's only child with ex Hillaree Burns. Creed's hit "With Arms Wide Open" was inspired by Stapp learning that Burns was pregnant.

Stapp also has three kids with his wife, Jaclyn.

Higher Power was released Friday, March 15. Stapp is currently on a solo tour ahead of Creed's big reunion run, which launches in July. Creed will also be playing the Summer of '99 concert cruises in April.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.