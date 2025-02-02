Grammys 2025: The winners

CBS
By Andrea Tuccillo

The 67th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS Sunday, Feb. 2.

Here are the winners in the major categories announced during the broadcast:

Album of the year
COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé

Song of the year
"Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar

Record of the year
"Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar

Best new artist
Chappell Roan

Best pop vocal album
Short n' Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

Best rap album
Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii

Best country album
COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé

Best Latin pop album
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira

Best pop duo/group performance
"Die with a Smile," Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Dr. Dre Global Impact Award
Alicia Keys

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!