Grammys 2025: The winners

The 67th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS Sunday, Feb. 2.
Here are the winners in the major categories announced during the broadcast:
Album of the year
COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé
Song of the year
"Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar
Record of the year
"Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar
Best new artist
Chappell Roan
Best pop vocal album
Short n' Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter
Best rap album
Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii
Best country album
COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé
Best Latin pop album
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira
Best pop duo/group performance
"Die with a Smile," Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Dr. Dre Global Impact Award
Alicia Keys
