Grammys 2024: boygenius, Paramore, Metallica win in rock categories

The Grammys for the dedicated rock categories were handed out Sunday, February 4, ahead of the main show.

Boygenius' "Not Strong Enough" took home Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, while their album the record was named Best Alternative Music Album. Paramore's This Is Why won Best Rock Album, and its title track earned Best Alternative Music Performance. Metallica's "72 Seasons" won Best Metal Performance.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish's Barbie song "What Was I Made For?" won Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track is also up for Song and Record of the Year. The Barbie soundtrack won Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers also won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with SZA, "Ghost in the Machine." Bridgers entered the night with a total of seven nominations, tied for second most among all nominees. Boygenius is also up for Album of the Year with the record and Record of the Year with "Not Strong Enough."

Other winners included Jack Antonoff for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Wet Leg's remix of Depeche Mode's "Wagging Tongue" for Best Remixed Recording.

