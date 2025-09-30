Good Charlotte, Breaking Benjamin playing 2025 Neon City Festival

GOOD CHARLOTTE Good Charlotte on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Good Charlotte and Breaking Benjamin are among the bands playing the 2025 Neon City Festival, taking place Nov. 21-23 in Las Vegas.

The bill also includes Fitz and the Tantrums, Bowling for Soup, producer/DJ deadmau5 and hip-hop group De La Soul.

"There's nothing like the energy of Neon City Festival, and this year's headliners bring something for everyone," says Jeff Victor, CEO of Neon City Festival. "From pop-punk and alternative rock to hip-hop and indie pop, this year's lineup is stacked with talent that will light up downtown Las Vegas."

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit NeonCityFestival.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!