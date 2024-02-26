Gojira, not Gorillaz, was a clue on ﻿'Jeopardy!'

Medios y Media/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

It's a time-honored tradition for contestants to mix up musicians on Jeopardy!, and that continued with the latest episode of the long-running quiz show.

The category was Pop Culture Dragons, and the $1200 clue read, "'Where Dragons Dwell' is a swell song from this band, that took its name from the Japanese word for 'Godzilla.'" A contestant named Suresh buzzed in with "What is Gorillaz?", confusing Damon Albarn's cartoon band for the French metal outfit Gojira. After Suresh got a "No, I'm sorry" from host Ken Jennings, another player, Matthew, buzzed in with the correct response.

Gojira posted the clip on their Instagram along with the caption, "Thank you @Jeopardy for highlighting this deep cut."

"Officially the longest uninterrupted double bass section in our entire catalogue," Gojira adds of "Where Dragons Dwell," a cut off their 2005 album, From Mars to Sirius.

Past Jeopardy! mix-ups include contestants confusing Arcade Fire for Nickelback and Eminem for Jack White.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!