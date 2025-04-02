Godsmack's Tony Rombola & Shannon Larkin retire from band

Godsmack has confirmed that guitarist Tony Rombola and drummer Shannon Larkin are no longer in the band.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the "Voodoo" outfit shares, "After almost 3 incredible decades, two of our most cherished members, Tony Rombola and Shannon Larkin have decided to retire from the band permanently, on good terms, but for no other reason than to fulfill their desire to live a more simple and quiet life away from touring."

"This decision was not made lightly," the post continues. "Tony and Shannon have been such a big part of our history, bringing their unique talents, creativity, and passion that have shaped our music and our message. Together, we have experienced countless, unforgettable moments and heartfelt interactions with fans like you around the world. We are immensely grateful for every memory we've created together."

Rombola and Larkin's status in Godsmack came into question as the band launched their European tour in March without them. At the time, frontman Sully Erna said that the two had "some personal things going on," and that they would be touring with guitarist Sam Koltun and Evanescence drummer Will Hunt in their place.

The lineup of Erna, Rombola, Larkin and bassist Robbie Merrill had remained constant and unchanged since 2002. Erna and Merrill remain the only founding members of Godsmack still in the band.

"Robbie and I are also excited to explore new directions," Erna now says. "Although we have not made any permanent decisions about who may replace Tony and Shannon, we will be continuing this journey together, and we look forward to sharing the decisions we make with all of you as they happen."

