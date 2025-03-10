Godsmack's '﻿The Oracle'﻿ album to make vinyl debut

Godsmack's 2010 album The Oracle is making its vinyl debut.

The record will be available on wax for the first time on May 2, and boasts remastered audio. A deluxe edition accompanied by a bonus 7-inch single featuring the tracks "Whiskey Hangover" and "I Blame You" will also be available.

The Oracle marked Godsmack's fifth album, and spawned the singles "Cryin' Like a B****," "Love-Hate-Sex-Pain" and "Saints and Sinners."

Godsmack's latest album is 2023's Lighting Up the Sky.

