Godsmack's Sully Erna announces '﻿I Stand Alone﻿' documentary screening and Q&A session

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna is taking part in an upcoming screening of his documentary, I Stand Alone.

The film, which is available now digitally, will be shown during the Mini CineFest in Glendale, California, on April 11. Erna will attend the screening and participate in a Q&A session with the audience.

"Sully Erna's impact on the music industry is undeniable," says Gustavo Sampaio, director of Mini CineFest. "We are honored to celebrate his legacy by hosting this extraordinary film."

I Stand Alone is based on Erna's memoir, The Paths We Choose, and traces his journey from his rough upbringing in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to forming Godsmack.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.