Godsmack's Sully Erna announces concert & golf tournament event

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna is combining his love for both music and golf into one weekend.

Erna has announced his Smack This! Scramble, consisting of both a concert and a golf tournament, taking place at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The show takes place on Sept. 6, followed by the tournament on Sept. 7. Erna will headline the concert and take part in the tournament.

Following the golf, there will be a gala featuring a silent auction and guest speakers in support of Erna's mental health organization, the Scars Foundation.

"I've been playing music since I was three years old, but golf has become my other passion," says Erna. "Combining that with supporting mental health awareness through the Scars Foundation makes this event something really special. Whether you're a rocker, a golfer, or someone who believes in breaking down mental health stigmas, this weekend is for you."

Entries cost $1,000 per person. For more info, visit ScarsFoundation.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.