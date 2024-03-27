Godsmack's ﻿'Awake﻿' to be released on vinyl for first time

Republic/Universal Music

By Josh Johnson

Godsmack's Awake album is coming to vinyl for the first time.

The band's 2000 sophomore effort will be released as a two-LP set with remastered audio on May 17. You can preorder your copy now either on standard black or limited-edition green vinyl.

Awake spawned the singles "Greed," "Bad Magick" and the title track. The instrumental cut "Vampires" earned Godsmack their first Grammy nomination.

Godsmack's most recent album is 2023's Lighting Up the Sky. In April, they'll resume their Vibez U.S. tour, described as an "intimate evening of music and untold stories."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!