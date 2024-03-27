Godsmack's ﻿'Awake﻿' to be released on vinyl for first time

Godsmack's Awake album is coming to vinyl for the first time.

The band's 2000 sophomore effort will be released as a two-LP set with remastered audio on May 17. You can preorder your copy now either on standard black or limited-edition green vinyl.

Awake spawned the singles "Greed," "Bad Magick" and the title track. The instrumental cut "Vampires" earned Godsmack their first Grammy nomination.

Godsmack's most recent album is 2023's Lighting Up the Sky. In April, they'll resume their Vibez U.S. tour, described as an "intimate evening of music and untold stories."

