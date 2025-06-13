Godsmack announces vinyl reissue of ﻿'1000hp'﻿ album

Godsmack has announced a vinyl reissue of the band's 2014 album, 1000hp.

The LP is due out Aug. 8. It will also be available as a limited-edition color variant alongside a bonus 7-inch single featuring the vinyl debut of the bonus track "Life Is Good."

1000hp, the sixth Godsmack album, spawned singles in "Something Different," "What's Next" and the title track.

Godsmack's most recent album is 2023's Lighting Up the Sky. Godsmack announced in April that longtime members Tony Rombola and Shannon Larkin had retired from the band.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.