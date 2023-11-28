Godsmack announces full Vibez tour dates

Earlier in November, Godsmack announced a trio of 2024 live shows in Oklahoma, which they teased were the first dates of an upcoming trek dubbed the Vibez tour. Now, the rest of the itinerary has been unveiled.

The newly announced Vibez concerts begin February 20 in Lubbock, Texas, and wrap up May 5 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The shows are described as "an intimate evening of acoustic/electric performances and untold stories."

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales throughout the week. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Godsmack.com.

Godsmack released their latest album, Lighting Up the Sky, in February. They supported the record on a U.S. tour with Staind.

