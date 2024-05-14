Godsmack announces US fall tour

By Josh Johnson

Godsmack has announced a U.S. fall tour.

The headlining run kicks off October 1 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and wraps up October 26 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Halestorm, Nothing More, Dorothy and Flat Black are among the openers, depending on the date.

Presales begin Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Godsmack.com.

Godsmack's most recent album is 2023's Lighting Up the Sky. It includes the singles "Surrender," "Soul on Fire" and "Truth."

