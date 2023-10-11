Godsmack adds Extreme to bill for US tour

The bill for Godsmack's U.S. tour just got a lot more Extreme.

The "More Than Words" outfit will open for the last four dates on Sully Erna and company's fall U.S. tour, taking place October 24 in Glen Falls, New York; October 25 in Wallingford, Connecticut; October 27 in Manchester, New Hampshire, and October 28 in Camden, New Jersey.

Godsmack's been touring in support of their latest album, Lighting Up the Sky, which dropped in February. It includes the singles "Surrender" and "Soul on Fire."

Extreme, meanwhile, put out a new record, SIX, in June. They're launching a U.S. tour alongside Living Colour in 2024.

