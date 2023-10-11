Godsmack adds Extreme to bill for US tour

Godsmack Perform In Berlin Frank Hoensch/Redferns (Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

The bill for Godsmack's U.S. tour just got a lot more Extreme.

The "More Than Words" outfit will open for the last four dates on Sully Erna and company's fall U.S. tour, taking place October 24 in Glen Falls, New York; October 25 in Wallingford, Connecticut; October 27 in Manchester, New Hampshire, and October 28 in Camden, New Jersey.

Godsmack's been touring in support of their latest album, Lighting Up the Sky, which dropped in February. It includes the singles "Surrender" and "Soul on Fire."

Extreme, meanwhile, put out a new record, SIX, in June. They're launching a U.S. tour alongside Living Colour in 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!