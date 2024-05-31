GN'R's Duff McKagan announces US solo tour

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has announced a U.S. solo tour.

The outing kicks off Nov. 4 in Boston and concludes in Nov. 20 in McKagan's hometown of Seattle.

Presales begin June 4, and tickets go on sale to the general public on June 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DuffOnline.com.

McKagan will be supporting his latest solo effort, 2023's Lighthouse. He's also just released a new live album recorded during the tour behind his 2019 solo record, Tenderness.

