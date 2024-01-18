The Glorious Sons to peform during 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition

The Glorious Sons Perform At The Arena At TD Place Mark Horton/Getty Images (Mark Horton/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

The Glorious Sons are helping celebrate the NHL All-Star Game's return to their native Canada.

The "Panic Attack" rockers will be performing during the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition, which takes place February 2 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Their set will be televised as part of the broadcast on ESPN.

The All-Stars Skills competition will feature 12 NHL All-Stars taking part in eight different challenges in an effort to win $1 million. It precedes the actual All-Star Game, which will be held February 3.

The Glorious Sons released a new album, Glory, in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!