Glenn Danzig announces Blu-ray/DVD release of '﻿Death Rider'﻿ "vampire spaghetti Western" film

Glenn Danzig has announced the Blu-ray/DVD release for Death Rider in the House of Vampires, the Misfits frontman's self-described "vampire spaghetti Western" movie.

The film is now available to preorder via Cleopatra Records, ahead of a planned December release.

Danzig wrote and directed Death Rider, which stars Devon Sawa, Danny Trejo and the late Julian Sands. The "Mother" rocker also has a role in the film.

Death Rider is Danzig's second directorial effort, following 2019's Verotika.

