Glen Matlock’s memoir to be basis for new Sex Pistols documentary

We're about to learn even more about the Sex Pistols.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a documentary about the British rockers is in the works, and it will be based on bassist and founding member Glen Matlock's 1990 memoir, I Was A Teenage Sex Pistol.

The film's producers, VMI Worldwide, say the doc is set to follow the band’s “rise to global infamy with an honest, insightful account of a group of malcontents, determined to change the music business and to attack hypocrisy and stale conventions in society at large.”

In addition to what Matlock revealed in his book, the doc promises to share previously unknown info about the rockers and will include interviews from the band’s rock star contemporaries.

This won't be the first time the Sex Pistols' story has been told. The band was the subject of the FX/Hulu series Pistol from director Danny Boyle, which was based on guitarist Steve Jones' memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. Matlock had previously said in an interview he was "very disappointed" by the series.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.