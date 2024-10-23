'Girlfriend' singer Matthew Sweet suffers stroke

By Josh Johnson

Power-pop rocker Matthew Sweet, best known for his early '90s hit "Girlfriend," suffered a stroke in Toronto while on tour.

A GoFundMe set up by Sweet's management shares, "He has been unexpectedly and tragically forced off the road and onto a long, uncertain path to recovery. We are asking for financial help in this difficult time from his family, friends, and fans. Without insurance or touring income, Matthew faces an enormous financial burden."

"The doctors and hospital care in Toronto were instrumental in saving Matthew's life, but health care is not free for Americans in Canada," the page continues. "He must now be flown back to the States on an ambulance transport plane with medical staff on board, to a specialized rehabilitation center, where he will receive around-the-clock care and therapy for six weeks. He will then require months of treatment and rehabilitation that we hope will lead to a full recovery. Needless to say, the costs for all of this treatment will be overwhelming."

The GoFundMe is hoping to raise $250,000. So far, the campaign has received donations of $1,500 from Judd Apatow and $1,000 from John Mayer, Ken Jennings, Peter Buck and Jon Cryer.

"Girlfriend," the title track off Sweet's 1991 album, was a top-10 single on Billboard's Alternative and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts. It was introduced to a new audience when it was included in 2006's Guitar Hero II video game.

Sweet, 60, also charted singles with "Sick of Myself," "The Ugly Truth" and "Where You Get Love."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!