Gigaton, indeed: Pearl Jam's next album will be "a lot heavier than you’d expect"

By Josh Johnson

While Pearl Jam's last album, Gigaton, was heavy in title, the group's next record is set to be heavy in sound.

Speaking with Classic Rock, guitarist Mike McCready says the upcoming record is "a lot heavier than you'd expect."

"There's the melody and energy of the first couple of records," McCready says. "[Producer] Andrew [Watt] pushed us to play as hard and melodic and thoughtful as we've done in a long time. I feel like Matt Cameron's drumming has elements of what he did in Soundgarden."

"For better or worse, you're gonna hear a lot more lead guitar from me, stuff I haven't done in a long time," he adds, comparing his work on the album to songs like Temple of the Dog's "Reach Down."

"Usually the first or second takes are best," McCready says. "After that I start thinking about it and it doesn’t have the feel. But Andrew caught the lightning in a bottle, as they say."

As for when we'll get to hear said heavier Pearl Jam record, McCready is "hoping" for a 2024 release.

