Ghost teases announcement: 'Papa V Perpetua's ascension is imminent'

Resurrection Fest Viveiro 2023 Mariano Regidor/Redferns (Mariano Regidor/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Ghost is definitely up to something.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the Swedish rockers tease, "We wish to inform you that our Sin City council is complete."

"Papa V Perpetua's ascension is imminent," the post reads. "So let's gather together at 12am EST on Wednesday, March 5."

Papa V Perpetua refers to the latest Ghost character, played by frontman Tobias Forge. For every Ghost album cycle, Forge assumes a new identity, usually as part of a line stemming from a character named Papa Emeritus.

"All are welcome to escape the travails of daily life and to become one with the phantasmagoric spectacle," the post concludes.

Ghost also links to a YouTube video titled "Satanized," which might be the title of a new song.

To find out for sure, be sure to tune in at midnight.

Ghost's most recent album is 2022's Impera.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!