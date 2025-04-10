Ghost teases new 'Skeletá'﻿ track, 'Lachryma'

Ghost is teasing a new song off their upcoming album, Skeletá.

The track is called "Lachryma" and will premiere on Friday.

"We wish to inform you that you've made your bed, and now you shall cry in it," Ghost cryptically offers. "'Lachryma' coming this Friday."

"Lachryma" will mark the second Skeletá song to be released, following lead single "Satanized." The album will arrive in full on April 25.

Ghost will celebrate the release of Skeletá with a series of in-store midnight events starting the night of April 24. They'll launch a U.S. tour in support of the album in July.

