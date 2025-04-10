Ghost teases new 'Skeletá'﻿ track, 'Lachryma'

Loma Vista Recordings
By Josh Johnson

Ghost is teasing a new song off their upcoming album, Skeletá.

The track is called "Lachryma" and will premiere on Friday.

"We wish to inform you that you've made your bed, and now you shall cry in it," Ghost cryptically offers. "'Lachryma' coming this Friday."

"Lachryma" will mark the second Skeletá song to be released, following lead single "Satanized." The album will arrive in full on April 25.

Ghost will celebrate the release of Skeletá with a series of in-store midnight events starting the night of April 24. They'll launch a U.S. tour in support of the album in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!