Ghost shares new song, "The Future Is a Foreign Land"

Loma Vista Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Ghost has debuted a new single called "The Future Is a Foreign Land."

The track is included on the soundtrack to the Swedish band's new Rite Here Rite Now concert film. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Rite Here Rite Now combines footage from Ghost's 2023 concerts in Los Angeles with a narrative continuing the group's long-running mythology. It premiered in theaters Thursday; additional screenings take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For the full list of screenings, visit RiteHereRiteNow.com.

The Rite Here Rite Now soundtrack will be released July 26.

