Ghost scraps Mexico City show

Ghost's Tobias Forge performs onstage in Austin, Texas, August 2025 (Amy E. Price/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

Ghost's scheduled concert in Mexico City on Tuesday night was canceled due to illness.

Shortly before the show was due to start, a post on the Swedish rockers' socials announced, "It is with deep regret that we must inform you the ghost show tonight, September 23, has been cancelled. Tobias Forge is suffering from food poisoning, which makes it impossible for the band to perform."

The show was the first of three Mexico City concerts; the Wednesday and Thursday concerts are set to go on as planned. Fans who bought tickets online will automatically get refunds.

One fan complained in the comments, "There's nothing wrong with cancelling a show, what's wrong [is] doing it 10 minutes before it's supposed to start." Most fans, though, defended the band, noting that food poisoning can strike suddenly.

Ghost has spent 2025 on their Skeletour in support of their #1 2024 album, Skeletá. The tour wraps Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

