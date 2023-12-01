Ghost releases '13 Commandments' compilation, featuring "Zenith" rarity

UMG Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Ghost has released a new best-of compilation called 13 Commandments.

The 13-track set includes hits such as "Cirice," "Square Hammer," "Rats" and "Call Me Little Sunshine," as well as a rarity called "Zenith," a bonus track originally exclusive to certain deluxe editions of Ghost's 2015 album, Meliora.

"We wish to inform you that these times call for a divine compilation of some of Ghost's most sinful psalms and the most observant shall find the wider release of Ghost's cult tune 'Zenith,'" the Swedish metallers say. "Ghost's 13 Commandments: so let it be written, so let it be done."

You can listen to 13 Commandments now via digital outlets.

Ghost's most recent album is 2022's Impera.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

