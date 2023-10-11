Ghost recorded Los Angeles shows for upcoming movie: "It's going to be a film with a concert element"

In September, Ghost seemed to suggest that their two concerts at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles were being filmed for a future release. Speaking now in an interview with Metal Hammer, frontman Tobias Forge confirms that a Ghost film is indeed in the works.

"We were essentially shooting a film," Forge shares. "We used two nights of crowds as extras ... It's going to be a film with a concert element. So a lot of what you experienced [at the two LA shows] is going to be part of this project."

"It's a concert with something else combined," he adds of the project.

Attendees already had an inkling that the LA shows would be filmed since cell phones were banned for the concerts, which Forge says had an added benefit.

"I have never seen a crowd interact the way that they did since I was in a club band," he says. "They were the best shows I've ever done with Ghost, just because I didn't have to see those f****** mobile phones."

