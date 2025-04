Ghost has premiered the video for "Peacefield," the opening track off their new album, Skeletá.

The clip features footage from Ghost's recently launched European run, fittingly dubbed the Skeletour, and showcases frontman Tobias Forge's new character, Papa V Perpetua.

You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Skeletá, which also features the lead single "Satanized," is out now. The Skeletour comes to the U.S. in July.

