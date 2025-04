Ghost has premiered a new song called "Peacefield," a track off the band's upcoming album, Skeletá.

"Peacefield" is out now and marks the third cut to be released off of Skeletá, following lead single "Satanized" and "Lachryma."

Skeletá will arrive in full on Friday. It marks the follow-up to 2022's Impera.

Ghost will launch a U.S. tour in support of Skeletá in July.

