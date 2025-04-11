Ghost premieres new 'Skeletá' song, 'Lachryma'

Ghost has premiered a new song called "Lachryma," a track off the band's upcoming album, Skeletá.

A press release describes "Lachryma" as "quite possibly the most emblematic example to date of Ghost's signature balance of dark lyrical foreboding and irresistible melodic uplift."

You can listen for yourself now via digital outlets. "Lachryma" is also accompanied by a video showcasing frontman Tobias Forge's new Papa V Perpetua character.

Skeletá, the follow-up to 2022's Impera, drops April 25. It also includes the lead single "Satanized."

Ghost will celebrate the release of Skeletá with in-store midnight launch events beginning the night of April 24. They'll kick off a U.S. tour in July.

