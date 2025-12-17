Ghost premieres 'Cenotaph' video alongside latest chapter in mythology

Ghost has premiered the video for "Cenotaph," a track off the band's latest album, Skeletá.

The clip follows the Ghost character Sister Imperator as she rides a motorcycle. Eventually it transfers into animation as Sister Imperator arrives at a cartoon version of the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, where Ghost is set to conclude their U.S. tour on Feb. 23.

A sign outside the venue reads "The Skeletour ends here."

The "Cenotaph" video is also accompanied by the latest chapter in Ghost's long-running mythology video series, which explores the stories of all the different characters of the Ghost world. This new chapter features the ghost of Sister Imperator visiting her son, frontman Tobias Forge's Frater Imperator character, and hints at a possible meeting between him and his brother, Papa V Perpetua.

Skeletá, the follow-up to 2022's Impera, was released in April. It also includes the singles "Satanized" and "Lachryma."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.