Ghost to livestream midnight 'Skeletá' release events

Loma Vista Recordings
By Josh Johnson

The new Ghost album Skeletá drops Friday, and the Swedish rockers are celebrating the release's in-store midnight launch events across the globe. If you don't live near a participating location, you can still join in on the fun online.

Ghost has announced a livestream of the midnight events, dubbed Skeletá Rockin Eve. Starting Thursday at 11 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time, which is 4 p.m. ET, you can tune in to watch Ghost fans around the world pick up their copy of Skeletá.

The stream will continue through midnight PT.

Skeletá marks the sixth Ghost album and the follow-up to 2022's Impera. It includes the single "Satanized."

