Ghost highlights fans dressed as Jesus at concerts

Ghost Performs At Utilita Arena Birmingham Katja Ogrin/Redferns (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Ghost fans are known for showing up to their shows in costume, often dressed as one of the many characters from the band's elaborate mythology. Apparently, some also take the opportunity to dress as Jesus Christ.

The Swedish rockers have shared a video on Facebook featuring several different Ghost concertgoers sporting the hair, beard and clothing of Christianity's main figure.

"We wish to inform you that the Skeletour has even attracted the Son himself, or as Ghost likes to call him the Prince of Peacefield," the band writes in the caption. "Thank you for your continued enthusiasm on the tour and keep your ritual regalia coming!!"

The Skeletour supports the new Ghost album, Skeletá, which includes the single "Satanized." Skeletá is out now, and the Skeletour comes to the U.S. in July.

