Ghost covers Shakespears Sister's "Stay" for 'Insidious: The Red Door' movie

Ghost has shared a cover of the song "Stay," originally recorded by the U.K. duo Shakespears Sister.

Tobias Forge and company put their spin on the early '90s hit for the new horror movie Insidious: The Red Door, which is out now. Actor Patrick Wilson, who stars in and directed the movie, also guests on the track.

You can listen to Ghost's "Stay" cover now via digital outlets.

Ghost just released a covers EP, titled Phantomime, in May. It includes renditions of songs by Iron Maiden, Tina Turner, Television, Genesis and The Stranglers.

The most recent Ghost album is 2022's IMPERA.

