Ghost announces physical release of ﻿'Rite Here Rite Now'﻿ concert film

Ghost has announced the physical release of their Rite Here Rite Now concert film.

The package will arrive Dec. 6 on Blu-ray, DVD and, for those still holding onto ancient technology, a limited-edition VHS.

You can preorder your copy now.

Rite Here Rite Now premiered in theaters in June. It combined footage from Ghost's 2023 shows in Los Angeles with a narrative story reflecting the band's ever-expanding mythology.

Upon its theatrical debut, Rite Here Rite Now was declared the "highest-grossing hard rock cinema event ever in North America."

Ghost also put out the Rite Here Rite Now soundtrack, featuring a new song called "The Future Is a Foreign Land," in July.

