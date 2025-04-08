Ghost announces midnight launch events for 'Skeletá' ﻿album

Loma Vista Recordings
By Josh Johnson

Ghost is celebrating the release of their upcoming album, Skeletá, with record store midnight launch events.

Fans eager to get their hands on the record can line up at a participating location the night of Thursday, April 24, and grab their copy once the clock strikes midnight on Friday, April 25.

In a video accompanying the announcement featuring a fake metal talk show, the host and guest discuss how midnight release events used to be commonplace, reminiscing about the launch of Metallica's Black Album and Guns N' RosesUse Your Illusion I and II.

For the full list of participating stores, visit Ghost-Official.com/midnight.

Skeletá is the follow-up to 2022's Impera, and features the single "Satanized." Ghost will launch a U.S. tour in support of the album in July.

