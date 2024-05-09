Ghost announces ﻿'Rite Here Rite Now' soundtrack + releases trailer

Loma Vista Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Ghost has announced the soundtrack to their upcoming concert film, Rite Here Rite Now.

The album will be released on July 26. You can listen to the Rite Here Rite Now performance of the song "Absolution" now via digital outlets.

As previously reported, Rite Here Rite Now will screen in theaters on June 20 and June 22. It combines concert footage from Ghost's 2023 Los Angeles shows with a narrative that reflects the Swedish band's long-running mythology.

Ghost previews said footage and narrative in the newly premiered Rite Here Rite Now trailer, which is streaming on YouTube.

Tickets to Rite Here Rite Now are on sale now. For more info, visit RiteHereRiteNow.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!