Ghost announces Los Angeles pop-up at Grammy Museum

A Ghost-themed pop-up is now open at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

Visitors will be able to sit at a "hand crafted, custom built confession booth," in which they can "Bare their souls about why they think Ghost are the best rock band in the world."

"Make amends and leave atoned, with a souvenir photo of the experience," a press release declares.

You can see the Ghost pop-up for yourself at the Grammy Museum through September 17.

Ghost is currently on tour in continued support of the band's latest album, 2022's Impera. The outing concludes with two dates in LA taking place September 11-12.

