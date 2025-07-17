Ghost announces debut ﻿'Tonight Show'﻿ performance

NBC
By Josh Johnson

Ghost has announced their debut performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Swedish rockers will take the stage on the NBC talk show on July 23.

"We wish to inform you that Ghost is prepared to put the ROCK in 30 Rock," the band says, referring to the famed NBC Studios address. "Haunting Studio 6B, Wednesday, July 23, for their Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon debut! Everybody knows, in the middle of the night it feeds!"

The Tonight Show airs at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Ghost released their new album, Skeletá, in April. They're currently on a U.S. tour.

